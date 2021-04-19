Timeless Vapes
Cherry Icee 0.5g
Strain rating:
THC —CBD —
About this product
This hybrid is full of complex flavors. Cherry is the most prominent, but orange, lemongrass, and pine all shine through. Alpha Pinene, Limonene, and Beta Caryophyllene give this profile an uplifting, creative buzz that will get you through those long summer days.
Terpene Profile: Alpha Pinene, Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene
Terpene Profile: Alpha Pinene, Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!