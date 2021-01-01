Loading…
Timeless Vapes

Forbidden Guava 0.5g

Forbidden Guava is sure to please users that seek deep rest and relaxation without the effects being overly sedative. With a high Myrcene and Linalool content, Forbidden Guava is sure to please users that seek deep rest and relaxation without the effects being overly sedative. Flavors of clove, pepper. and hops are rounded out with sweet tropical fruits and citrus on the exhale.

Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene

