Timeless Vapes
GDP 1g
About this product
Grand Daddy Purple is an Indica from California with deep purple blooms. It’s a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle. The effects of this sweet, grape and berry flavored, powerful strain are both euphoric and soothing. In addition to feeling soothed, patients describe feeling tired, happy, and hungry.
Terpene Profile: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene
