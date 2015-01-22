About this product

Grape Ape is an Indica-dominant strain that is known for its relaxing, and sedative effects. Grape Ape is descended from cultivars as varied as Mendocino Purps, Skink, and legendary Afghani Landrace. The flavor profile stays true to its name but also has notes of lavender and pine.



Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Ocimene