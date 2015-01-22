Timeless Vapes
Grape Ape 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Grape Ape is an Indica-dominant strain that is known for its relaxing, and sedative effects. Grape Ape is descended from cultivars as varied as Mendocino Purps, Skink, and legendary Afghani Landrace. The flavor profile stays true to its name but also has notes of lavender and pine.
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Ocimene
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Ocimene
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!