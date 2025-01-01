80% Indica, 20% Sativa

Top Notes - Lemon and Fruit

Bottom Notes - Sweet Candy



Description

Alien Rock Candy: Bold Flavor, Ultimate Relaxation

Alien Rock Candy offers a relaxing high that's perfect for unwinding after a long day. Alien Rock Candy is an indica-dominant hybrid loved for its calming effects and rich flavor. With origins rooted in a cross of Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien, this strain delights the senses with a fruity, candy-like aroma that stays consistent through exhale. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day, its effects gently melt away tension, leading to a peaceful and serene state of mind. Whether you're easing into a restful night or enjoying creative pursuits, Alien Rock Candy delivers a satisfying experience every time.



Flavor Profile

Alien Rock Candy is a flavor powerhouse. Bright citrus and fruity notes blend perfectly with sweet notes, creating a vaping experience that satisfies from the first puff to the last. Whether you’re drawn to its sweet top notes or the earthy undertones that follow, this strain's flavor profile is one to remember.



Effects

The effects of Alien Rock Candy start with an uplifting euphoria that gradually transitions into full-body relaxation. This strain is ideal for easing tension, promoting restful sleep, or simply enjoying a peaceful evening.



Similar Strains

If you’re a fan of Alien Rock Candy, consider exploring these similar strains:

Jungle Punch: Known for its fruity flavor and balanced effects, Jungle Punch offers a sweet vaping experience with just the right touch of relaxation.

Sour Bubble: This strain delivers a tangy and sour flavor profile, similar to Alien Rock Candy, with calming effects perfect for stress relief.

Granddaddy Purple: Renowned for its candy-like sweetness and deep relaxation, Granddaddy Purple is a go-to for those who appreciate flavorful and sedative strains.

These strains complement the Alien Rock Candy experience, offering flavorful profiles and relaxing effects that are sure to please.



Prominent Terpenes

Alien Rock Candy owes its incredible flavor and effects to a rich terpene profile:

Caryophyllene: Adds a hint of peppery spice.

Limonene: Contributes bright citrus aromas.

Linalool: Enhances the relaxing effects with floral notes.

Humulene: Adds subtle earthiness.

Myrcene: Brings herbal undertones for deep relaxation.

Terpineol: Completes the flavor with sweet, piney hints.



read more