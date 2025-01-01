About this product
100% Indica, 0% Sativa. Citrus, Diesel, Skunk, Spice
Cataract Kush is a unique 100% Indica strain combining LA Confidential and OG Kush, meticulously developed by DNA Genetics. As one of our signature strains, Cataract Kush boasts a high THC content (20-24%). This strain, expertly crafted by Timeless Vapes for those seeking relief, makes it a top choice for both medicinal and recreational vape enthusiasts.
Our Cataract Kush strain offers a remarkable flavor experience, a highlight in the Timeless Noir strain lineup. Influenced by LA Confidential and OG Kush, this strain’s primary flavor profile includes top notes of citrus and diesel, along with bottom notes of skunk and spice, making it a flavor-rich choice. The flavor complexity of this strain is further enhanced by our unique terpene blend in the vape cartridge, featuring True Terpenes Live Resin “Durban Gelato,” adding gasoline, sweet citrus, and cool earth tones to the vape flavor mix.
Cataract Kush is a unique 100% Indica strain combining LA Confidential and OG Kush, meticulously developed by DNA Genetics. As one of our signature strains, Cataract Kush boasts a high THC content (20-24%). This strain, expertly crafted by Timeless Vapes for those seeking relief, makes it a top choice for both medicinal and recreational vape enthusiasts.
Our Cataract Kush strain offers a remarkable flavor experience, a highlight in the Timeless Noir strain lineup. Influenced by LA Confidential and OG Kush, this strain’s primary flavor profile includes top notes of citrus and diesel, along with bottom notes of skunk and spice, making it a flavor-rich choice. The flavor complexity of this strain is further enhanced by our unique terpene blend in the vape cartridge, featuring True Terpenes Live Resin “Durban Gelato,” adding gasoline, sweet citrus, and cool earth tones to the vape flavor mix.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
100% Indica, 0% Sativa. Citrus, Diesel, Skunk, Spice
Cataract Kush is a unique 100% Indica strain combining LA Confidential and OG Kush, meticulously developed by DNA Genetics. As one of our signature strains, Cataract Kush boasts a high THC content (20-24%). This strain, expertly crafted by Timeless Vapes for those seeking relief, makes it a top choice for both medicinal and recreational vape enthusiasts.
Our Cataract Kush strain offers a remarkable flavor experience, a highlight in the Timeless Noir strain lineup. Influenced by LA Confidential and OG Kush, this strain’s primary flavor profile includes top notes of citrus and diesel, along with bottom notes of skunk and spice, making it a flavor-rich choice. The flavor complexity of this strain is further enhanced by our unique terpene blend in the vape cartridge, featuring True Terpenes Live Resin “Durban Gelato,” adding gasoline, sweet citrus, and cool earth tones to the vape flavor mix.
Cataract Kush is a unique 100% Indica strain combining LA Confidential and OG Kush, meticulously developed by DNA Genetics. As one of our signature strains, Cataract Kush boasts a high THC content (20-24%). This strain, expertly crafted by Timeless Vapes for those seeking relief, makes it a top choice for both medicinal and recreational vape enthusiasts.
Our Cataract Kush strain offers a remarkable flavor experience, a highlight in the Timeless Noir strain lineup. Influenced by LA Confidential and OG Kush, this strain’s primary flavor profile includes top notes of citrus and diesel, along with bottom notes of skunk and spice, making it a flavor-rich choice. The flavor complexity of this strain is further enhanced by our unique terpene blend in the vape cartridge, featuring True Terpenes Live Resin “Durban Gelato,” adding gasoline, sweet citrus, and cool earth tones to the vape flavor mix.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Notice a problem?Report this item