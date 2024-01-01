About this product
An icy, sweet delight! (Formerly Cherry Icy)
Indulge in the sweet and icy embrace of Cherry Frost, a strain that combines delightful cherry flavors with a refreshing and invigorating experience. This strain offers a delicious combination of sweetness and coolness, inviting consumers to savor truly delightful flavor notes
Flavor Profile:
Cherry Frost captivates the taste buds with its delectable cherry-infused flavor profile. Each inhale reveals the sweetness of ripe cherries, accompanied by subtle undertones of earthiness. The combination of fruity sweetness and a hint of coolness creates an enjoyable and refreshing experience for those seeking a delightful cannabis adventure.
Similar Strains:
Cherry Frost is similar to other strains that boast fruity and refreshing flavor profiles. Varieties such as Cherry Pie, Blueberry, and Black Cherry Soda share similarities in their delightful blend of sweet and tangy notes, offering a burst of fruit-inspired enjoyment. These strains are enjoyed by those looking for a refreshing taste and experience.
Effects:
Beyond its captivating flavor, Cherry Frost delivers an uplifting experience. This hybrid strain provides a balanced combination of both sativa and indica effects, making it a great choice for various occasions and preferences.
When you enjoy Cherry Frost, you'll experience a burst of euphoria that uplifts your mood and energizes your senses. The effects are often described as invigorating and motivating, promoting creativity and focus. Alongside the uplifting qualities, Cherry Frost also offers a gentle relaxation that soothes both mind and body, leaving you in a state of tranquil bliss. This makes Cherry Frost a perfect choice for those seeking energizing yet calming effects.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, Cherry Frost is a strain that offers a sweet cannabis delight. Whether you seek a moment of creative inspiration, a refreshing burst of energy, or a sweet escape from everyday stresses, Cherry Frost promises to satisfy your taste buds and uplift your spirits. Embrace the sweetness and coolness of Cherry Frost and let it transport you to a world of delight.
Timeless Cherry Frost 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Chill)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
