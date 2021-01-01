About this product

We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating.



This unique case is specifically made to fit the Timeless Vapes TV6 battery when attached to any of our 500mg C-Cell cartridges. The plastic case is 5 inches by 1 inch at it’s widest. Just slide your Timeless Vapes pen into the case and prepare to Taste the Terps.



Available in your choice of four signature Timeless patterns, this is the ultimate accessory for discreet vaping.



Make sure to grab the Limited Edition cases while you can!