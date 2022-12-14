About this product
Unwind with Granddaddy Purple.
The sweet aroma of wild berries and pine are at the forefront of this profile. Linalool, Humulene, and Myrcene work together to create a deep and serene presence.
Partnering with Arizona's leading growers allows us to select ideal whole flowers based on each strain's unique terpene and cannabinoid content. The flower is then paired with hand-selected Timeless distillate and terpenes that enhance the profile and effects. Together they are tumbled in a way that ensures a consistent and thorough infusion. Trichome-rich kief is then evenly hand-sifted across the batch prior to filling each cone. Due to this process, Tumble provides the all-encompassing experience of elevation.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
