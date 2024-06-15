About this product
Rise to any occasion with Jungle Punch, aka Sharkleberry Fin.
Primary terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene give this strain uplifting and cerebral effects. Flavors of orange, pineapple, and strawberry are contrasted by notes of pine and hash.
Through our unique tumbling process, we combine freshly ground whole flower, distilled THC, Timeless Terpenes, and pure THCA diamonds into a high potency joint that is consistent from start to finish, enhancing the profile and effects with evenly coated flower. With the addition of THCA diamonds to Tumble, we offer a higher potency, smoother-burning, and flavorful joint. Tumble's infusion process eliminates the need to spray, glue, or dip our joints in cannabinoids, ensuring high quality products that help our customers reach their desired summit.
Primary terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene give this strain uplifting and cerebral effects. Flavors of orange, pineapple, and strawberry are contrasted by notes of pine and hash.
Through our unique tumbling process, we combine freshly ground whole flower, distilled THC, Timeless Terpenes, and pure THCA diamonds into a high potency joint that is consistent from start to finish, enhancing the profile and effects with evenly coated flower. With the addition of THCA diamonds to Tumble, we offer a higher potency, smoother-burning, and flavorful joint. Tumble's infusion process eliminates the need to spray, glue, or dip our joints in cannabinoids, ensuring high quality products that help our customers reach their desired summit.
Tumble Jungle Punch Infused Pre-Roll 1g (Rise)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Rise to any occasion with Jungle Punch, aka Sharkleberry Fin.
Primary terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene give this strain uplifting and cerebral effects. Flavors of orange, pineapple, and strawberry are contrasted by notes of pine and hash.
Through our unique tumbling process, we combine freshly ground whole flower, distilled THC, Timeless Terpenes, and pure THCA diamonds into a high potency joint that is consistent from start to finish, enhancing the profile and effects with evenly coated flower. With the addition of THCA diamonds to Tumble, we offer a higher potency, smoother-burning, and flavorful joint. Tumble's infusion process eliminates the need to spray, glue, or dip our joints in cannabinoids, ensuring high quality products that help our customers reach their desired summit.
Primary terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene give this strain uplifting and cerebral effects. Flavors of orange, pineapple, and strawberry are contrasted by notes of pine and hash.
Through our unique tumbling process, we combine freshly ground whole flower, distilled THC, Timeless Terpenes, and pure THCA diamonds into a high potency joint that is consistent from start to finish, enhancing the profile and effects with evenly coated flower. With the addition of THCA diamonds to Tumble, we offer a higher potency, smoother-burning, and flavorful joint. Tumble's infusion process eliminates the need to spray, glue, or dip our joints in cannabinoids, ensuring high quality products that help our customers reach their desired summit.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
Notice a problem?Report this item