Titans Kind

Titans Kind

Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling

Indica THC 16%

These chocolate chunk cookies contain both dark and milk chocolate chunks, sandwiching a rich, creamy peanut butter filling. our cookies are also chewy and delightfully filling, making them perfect for any time of day.

Pure Kush effects

240 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
