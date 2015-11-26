Titans Kind
Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
These chocolate chunk cookies contain both dark and milk chocolate chunks, sandwiching a rich, creamy peanut butter filling. our cookies are also chewy and delightfully filling, making them perfect for any time of day.
Pure Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!