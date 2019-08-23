Loading…
Logo for the brand Titans Kind

Titans Kind

Watermelon Fruit Chews

HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Our Watermelon Fruit Chews are both sweet and sour, with a nice chewy texture. They are handcrafted in small batches and always strain-specific. 4 pieces per container 50mg THC Vegan, and gluten-free.

Agent Orange effects

801 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
