Logo for the brand TJ's Organics

TJ's Organics

MTF (Matanuska Thunder Fuck) Pre-roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

MTF effects

Reported by real people like you
146 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
