About this strain
TJ’s CBD is a high-CBD strain that is bred by TJ’s Organic Garden in Washington State. Its subtle and mellow flavor profile is led by a skunky aroma and produces a sense of calm physical relaxation without clouding the mind. This variety took the prize for Best High-CBD Flower at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup.
TJ's CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
53% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TJ's Gardens
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.