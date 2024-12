Unleash the bold flavors of Donny Burger, now available in our premium 2-gram rosin jar. This solventless concentrate is expertly crafted to preserve the strain’s signature profile—a savory, funky blend of earthy and diesel notes with a hint of spice that hits hard and lingers.



Made from top-tier flower, this rosin boasts exceptional potency, rich terpenes, and a smooth, clean finish. Whether you’re looking for an evening unwind or a deep, relaxing experience, Donny Burger delivers with every dab.



Perfect for connoisseurs who value purity and quality, this small-batch rosin ensures a robust and flavorful journey every time.



Features:

- Strain: Donny Burger

- Type: Solventless Rosin

- Net Weight: 2 grams

- Flavor Notes: Earthy, diesel, savory, with a spicy kick

- Perfect for dabbing or enhancing flower



Elevate your experience with Donny Burger—a concentrate that packs a flavorful punch and pure satisfaction.

read more