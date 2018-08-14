TKO Reserve
3X Cherry Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.
Cherry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
