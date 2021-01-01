About this product

Premium Pre-Roll Pack of Seven 0.75g Joints for a total of 5.25g per pack



Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever



We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.



We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!



TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.



Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife

@TKO.Oregon

@TKO.Reserve



www.TKOreserve.com