Blue Ballz (Purple Drank x Lemon 25)



Blue Ballz is a heavy-hitting indica strain created by crossing the luscious Purple Drank with the zesty Lemon 25 genetics. This unique combination results in a rich, terpene-packed profile that blends sweet, fruity notes of grape soda with a tangy citrus twist.



The aroma is an enticing mix of sugary berries, fresh lemons, and a hint of earthiness. On the palate, expect a smooth, creamy flavor that perfectly balances sweet and tart, leaving a refreshing citrus aftertaste.



Effects: As a true indica, Blue Ballz delivers deep relaxation and tranquility. The effects begin with a gentle wave of euphoria that melts into a full-body calm, making it perfect for unwinding in the evening or helping you drift into restful sleep.



Appearance: Its dense, resin-coated buds feature a mesmerizing blend of deep purple hues, lime green highlights, and fiery orange pistils, shimmering with a frosty layer of trichomes.



Terpene Profile:

- Limonene (citrusy, uplifting aroma)

- Myrcene (calming, sedative effects)

- Linalool (floral, stress-relieving)



Blue Ballz is an excellent choice for those seeking flavorful relaxation and a powerful indica experience. Whether you're tackling stress, muscle tension, or just looking to chill, this strain will leave you blissfully at ease.

