Blue Ballz 21.8% | Indica

by TKO Reserve
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Blue Ballz (Purple Drank x Lemon 25)

Blue Ballz is a heavy-hitting indica strain created by crossing the luscious Purple Drank with the zesty Lemon 25 genetics. This unique combination results in a rich, terpene-packed profile that blends sweet, fruity notes of grape soda with a tangy citrus twist.

The aroma is an enticing mix of sugary berries, fresh lemons, and a hint of earthiness. On the palate, expect a smooth, creamy flavor that perfectly balances sweet and tart, leaving a refreshing citrus aftertaste.

Effects: As a true indica, Blue Ballz delivers deep relaxation and tranquility. The effects begin with a gentle wave of euphoria that melts into a full-body calm, making it perfect for unwinding in the evening or helping you drift into restful sleep.

Appearance: Its dense, resin-coated buds feature a mesmerizing blend of deep purple hues, lime green highlights, and fiery orange pistils, shimmering with a frosty layer of trichomes.

Terpene Profile:
- Limonene (citrusy, uplifting aroma)
- Myrcene (calming, sedative effects)
- Linalool (floral, stress-relieving)

Blue Ballz is an excellent choice for those seeking flavorful relaxation and a powerful indica experience. Whether you're tackling stress, muscle tension, or just looking to chill, this strain will leave you blissfully at ease.

About this strain

Purple Cream has been a favorite of anxiety sufferers for over a decade. Great for nighttime use, this indica is mellow and calming. Purple Cream produces a moderate body-heavy sensation, relaxing your muscles and easing stress. The effects of this strain are quite sedative and can last around two hours. Like other purples, Purple Cream’s aroma is sweet, floral, and earthy.

About this brand

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
