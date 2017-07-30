About this product
Kingpins are TKO Reserve's premier connoisseur joint. Since 2014, TKO has been crafting Kingpins for Washington and Oregon state with the mission of redefining the pre-roll. We set out to create a joint that we would actually roll ourselves - no shake, no trim, JUST BUDS. Pure, organic buds.
Cat Piss
Cat Piss is a sativa marijuana strain and phenotype of Super Silver Haze. This strain produces uplifting effects that leave the consumer feeling happy and functional. Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Medical marijuana patients choose Cat Piss to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.
Cat Piss effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016
