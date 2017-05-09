Grapefruit Kingpin Pre-Roll (1g)

Elevate your smoke session with the TKO Kingpin 1g Premium Pre-Roll, crafted for those who demand the best. This meticulously rolled pre-roll contains 1 gram of carefully selected, high-quality cannabis flower, offering a powerful and refined experience.

The Kingpin is designed to deliver a smooth, full-bodied smoke, rich in flavor and potency. Each puff provides a satisfying and consistent burn, ensuring you enjoy every moment to the fullest. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or celebrating a special occasion, the TKO Kingpin is the perfect companion for a premium smoking experience.

Indulge in the Kingpin, and let its superior quality and craftsmanship take your cannabis experience to new heights.

About this strain

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

