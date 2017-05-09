Elevate your smoke session with the TKO Kingpin 1g Premium Pre-Roll, crafted for those who demand the best. This meticulously rolled pre-roll contains 1 gram of carefully selected, high-quality cannabis flower, offering a powerful and refined experience.



The Kingpin is designed to deliver a smooth, full-bodied smoke, rich in flavor and potency. Each puff provides a satisfying and consistent burn, ensuring you enjoy every moment to the fullest. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or celebrating a special occasion, the TKO Kingpin is the perfect companion for a premium smoking experience.



Indulge in the Kingpin, and let its superior quality and craftsmanship take your cannabis experience to new heights.

Show more