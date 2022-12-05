TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.



* WSLCB Licensed, 2015

* OLCC Licensed, 2016

* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016