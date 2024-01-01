Mean Momma 27.8% | Indica

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Mean Momma**
Mean Momma is an indica powerhouse with dense, frosty buds that shimmer in the light. Its earthy, diesel aroma is layered with subtle hints of pine, while the taste hits strong with skunky flavors balanced by notes of citrus and spice. This strain delivers an intense, heady high that settles into a deep, relaxing body buzz—ideal for kicking back after a long day.

About this strain

Mean Mug is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Rootbeer or Rootbeer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mean Mug is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Freeborn Selections, the average price of Mean Mug typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mean Mug’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mean Mug, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.




Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve
Shop products
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
Notice a problem?Report this item