**Mean Momma**

Mean Momma is an indica powerhouse with dense, frosty buds that shimmer in the light. Its earthy, diesel aroma is layered with subtle hints of pine, while the taste hits strong with skunky flavors balanced by notes of citrus and spice. This strain delivers an intense, heady high that settles into a deep, relaxing body buzz—ideal for kicking back after a long day.

read more