Matanuska Thunderfuck (MTF) Doublepack Pre-Rolls : 1.5g 2-pack
About this product
Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever
We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.
We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!
TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.
Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife
@TKO.Oregon
@TKO.Reserve
www.TKOreserve.com
About this strain
MTF, also known as "Matanuska Thunder Fuck" and "Humble Warrior," is a sativa marijuana strain. Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name "Matanuska Tundra," especially outside of the United States.
MTF effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016