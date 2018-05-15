Loading…
TKO Reserve

Obama Kush Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.

Obama Kush effects

517 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
