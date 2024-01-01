Get ready to sip on relaxation with Purple Drank, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain that blends deep tranquility with an uplifting edge. This standout cultivar boasts stunning deep purple hues, frosty trichomes, and a sweet, grape-forward aroma reminiscent of your favorite fruity drink.
The flavor profile is a rich mix of sugary berries, earthy undertones, and a hint of spiced citrus, making every inhale a delightful treat. Purple Drank offers a harmonious high, starting with a euphoric cerebral buzz that melts into a soothing body calm—ideal for unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity in a relaxed setting.
Whether you're chilling with friends or embracing a solo vibe, Purple Drank delivers a versatile experience for day or evening use.
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016