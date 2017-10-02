Sherbert Haze Doublepacks : Two .75 Gram Pre-Rolls

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Double the convenience, double the satisfaction with the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack. This pack features two perfectly rolled 0.75g pre-rolls, offering a balanced and enjoyable smoking experience anytime you need it.

Each pre-roll is crafted from premium, finely ground cannabis flower, delivering a smooth and flavorful smoke with every puff. Whether you're on the go, sharing with a friend, or simply treating yourself to a quick session, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is designed for versatility and ease.

These 0.75g pre-rolls are the perfect size for a personal smoke or a shared moment, providing just the right amount of relaxation or upliftment depending on the strain. Packaged in a sleek and portable design, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is easy to carry and ready whenever you are.

Elevate your experience with TKO, where quality and convenience come together in every pre-roll.

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

