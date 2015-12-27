About this product
DoublePacks are 2 .75 Gram Joints (for a total of 1.5 Grams of connoisseur-quality flower) and are available in all your favorite, exclusive TKO strains.
Since 2014, TKO has been crafting Kingpins for Washington and Oregon state with the mission of redefining the pre-roll. We set out to create a joint that we would actually roll ourselves - no shake, no trim, JUST BUDS. Pure, organic buds.
About this strain
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
Animal Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016