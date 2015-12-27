About this product

Kingpin DoublePacks are TKO Reserve's premier connoisseur joint...split in half!



DoublePacks are 2 .75 Gram Joints (for a total of 1.5 Grams of connoisseur-quality flower) and are available in all your favorite, exclusive TKO strains.



Since 2014, TKO has been crafting Kingpins for Washington and Oregon state with the mission of redefining the pre-roll. We set out to create a joint that we would actually roll ourselves - no shake, no trim, JUST BUDS. Pure, organic buds.