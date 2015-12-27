Loading…
TKO Cookie Kingpin DoublePacks

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Kingpin DoublePacks are TKO Reserve's premier connoisseur joint...split in half!

DoublePacks are 2 .75 Gram Joints (for a total of 1.5 Grams of connoisseur-quality flower) and are available in all your favorite, exclusive TKO strains.

Since 2014, TKO has been crafting Kingpins for Washington and Oregon state with the mission of redefining the pre-roll. We set out to create a joint that we would actually roll ourselves - no shake, no trim, JUST BUDS. Pure, organic buds.

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

Animal Cookies effects

704 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016