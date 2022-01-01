Our Cannabis CBD, THC, CBN,and CBG test kits are a cost-effective way to produce accurate consistent results

These Cannabis Thin Layer Chromatography ( TLC) test kits work on plant materials as well as Oils, Edibles, and Tinctures. Any substance with more than 1% of a cannabinoid in it will be visible on the TLC plate, a great CBD, THC potency testing kit, for many types of cannabis products used worldwide for over 10 years with great results. The ease of use makes our kits the best for testing many substances in cannabis. Hemp growers there will be a blank space on the tlc plate were the THC Marker would be if there is less then 1% THC. Use World Wide,Health Canada Approved, Suggested to be used written in the current California product testing laws for testing may types of substances

3 kit sizes to choose from #1-20-25 test Kit #2 40-50 test #3 80-100 test