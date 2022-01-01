Photo similar to product

These pocket scales are good for general use, they are the best we could find for a inexpensive scale

INCLUDES BALANCE WEIGHT

Will weigh accurately for the full range of the scale from 0.01 grams to 100 grams.

Ships in a box with foam peanuts to ensure it gets to you safely.

Powered by 2 AAA batteries INCLUDED.

Size: 4" x 2.5 " estimated weight measurement: 100g x 0.01g

10 year manufacturers warranty.

Weigh in grams, ounces, grains, carats, troy ounces, and pennyweight.

Displays grains with 1 decimal in 0.2 grain increments.

Highly visible display with back ight.

Perfect for weighing gunpowder, gold, silver, gems, coins, spices, etc.

Includes a slide on cover/weighing tray.

Small compact design.

Scale measure 4 x 2 inches.

Weighing surface measures 2 x 2 3/4 inches.

100 x 0.01 grams, 1543 x 0.2 grains, 500 x 0.05 carat, 3.5 x 0.003 ounces, 64 x 0.06 dwt, 3.5 x 0.003 ozt.

Full tare function.

Auto shut off feature to save batteries.

One touch calibration.

Note: 0.1 gram = 100mg 0.05 = 50mg