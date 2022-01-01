About this product
These pocket scales are good for general use, they are the best we could find for a inexpensive scale
INCLUDES BALANCE WEIGHT
Will weigh accurately for the full range of the scale from 0.01 grams to 100 grams.
Ships in a box with foam peanuts to ensure it gets to you safely.
Powered by 2 AAA batteries INCLUDED.
Size: 4" x 2.5 " estimated weight measurement: 100g x 0.01g
10 year manufacturers warranty.
Weigh in grams, ounces, grains, carats, troy ounces, and pennyweight.
Displays grains with 1 decimal in 0.2 grain increments.
Highly visible display with back ight.
Perfect for weighing gunpowder, gold, silver, gems, coins, spices, etc.
Includes a slide on cover/weighing tray.
Small compact design.
Scale measure 4 x 2 inches.
Weighing surface measures 2 x 2 3/4 inches.
100 x 0.01 grams, 1543 x 0.2 grains, 500 x 0.05 carat, 3.5 x 0.003 ounces, 64 x 0.06 dwt, 3.5 x 0.003 ozt.
Full tare function.
Auto shut off feature to save batteries.
One touch calibration.
Note: 0.1 gram = 100mg 0.05 = 50mg
