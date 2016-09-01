Great little USB digital microscope for the money

We tried many of these before we decided to go with this one it seems to be the best in its price range, great for finding mold and fungus in plant material and good for over seeing the processing in product productions. The stand is great for easily focusing on a item witout trying to hold the microscope steady, and good for getting a clear photo or video compared to the short stand type usb microscopes which were generally unstable.

Offers 10X-200X Magnification ratio, captures 2MP still images, streams and records live videos

Ultra-clear image processing technology provides excellent image and video quality

Compatible with Windows XP/Vista/7/8 and Mac OS 10.6 or above (driver free)or Mac users can use it with your exsisting camera drivers Not For WINDOWS 8

User-friendly software provides advanced editing, processing and measuring features

Metal stand and built-in white 8-LED light.

Features:

High quality digital zoom microscope with 2MP USB digital system!

Perfect for skin inspection, hair inspection, industrial inspection (PCB, material) education purpose, print industrial

Excellent for textile industrial, biological inspection, jewelry & stamp (collections) inspection

Magnification settings: zoom 10X-200X

Controller high speed DSP (driver free available)

CD disk driver and micro-measurement tool

Snap shot software and hardware

Full function microscope stand with metal base support

360 degree microscope holder

High resolution up to 2M pixel

Dual focus optical system

Perpendicular focus range: 1-9/16" (40mm)

1600x1200 Pixel high quality color digital camera

USB 2.0 compatible

Compatible with Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 /Mac (driver free)



Specifications:

Image sensor: color CMOS sensor

Lens microscope glass lens resolution 2M Pixel

Controller: high speed DSP (driver free available)

Magnification range: 10X-200X

Focusing range: 1-9/16" (40mm)

Snap shot / record video: available

Light source: built-in white 8-LED light and adjustable illumination

Fix stand: all view angle available fix stand

Interface: USB2.0 compatible

Frame rate: 30f/s under 600 lux brightness

Still image capture resolution: 1600x1200, 1280x1024, 800x600, 640x480

Video capture resolution: 1600x1200, 1280x1024, 800x600, 640x480

Photo format: JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG

Brightness control: manual adjustment

System Requirement: Pentium Computer with 700M Hz Above ,Windows 2000、XP、VISTA、WIN7 Pentium 1GCeleronAMD 1G & above 128MB Memory150MB Hard Disc memory space16-bit & above VGACD-ROMUSB2.0 or USB1.1

Measurement: Straight Line, Polyline, Rectangle, Polygon, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Distance, Dot-Line Distance, Parallel Line Distance, Angle, Calibration

Other function: Magnifier, Circle Label, Square Label, Diamond Label, Color Setting

Language: English Chinese and other language by selection

CD disk driver

Power supply: USB Port (5V DC )

Dimensions: 112mm (L), 33mm (R)