When using the cannabis test kits you will use the included micro capillary tubes and bulb to transfer the sample from the extraction tube (plastic test tube) to the TLC plate.

Using the 2ul micro capillary tubes takes a little time, for the sample to go up the tube and to put it on the plate which is not a problem, but if you are planning on doing a lot of testing then for fast and accurate transferring of fluids from test tubes to tlc plates most labs use a "variable pipette" which by setting the amount of fluid to be extracted (using the top of the knob), can easily pull the exact amount of fluid needed ( in our case 2ul or 4ul ) from the extraction tube and quickly drop the sample on to the plate with the push of the button, also has tip ejector for quick change applications and a ergonomic handle for long term use. Directions for use are included in box .+ 100 Free Tips