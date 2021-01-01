Toker Supply
GREEN LINE "FLAVOR MAX" INLINE SWISS PERC RIG
About this product
Highlights:
- 10" Inches Tall
- Quad Inline Perc
- Swiss Perc
- Bent Neck
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Slyme Green or Clear Glass
- Banger Hanger Joint
- Polished Joint
- 14mm Female Joint
- Green Line Glass
- High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-flavor-max-inline-swiss-perc-rig
- 10" Inches Tall
- Quad Inline Perc
- Swiss Perc
- Bent Neck
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Slyme Green or Clear Glass
- Banger Hanger Joint
- Polished Joint
- 14mm Female Joint
- Green Line Glass
- High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-flavor-max-inline-swiss-perc-rig
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!