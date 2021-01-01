Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Toker Supply

Toker Supply

GREEN LINE "TRIPLE THREAT" BUSH PERC WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- 10.5" Inches Tall
- Triple Bush Perc
- Slyme Green or Clear Glass
- Banger Hanger Joint
- Polished Joint
- 14mm Female Joint
- Green Line Glass
- High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-triple-threat-bush-perc-water-pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!