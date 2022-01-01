About this product
Premium 4 pc metal grinder. CNC machined and built to last.
While other grinders may use similar high quality materials, they don't have the awesome window that lets you see the product inside!
This grinder comes free with the purchase of our Perfect Puff bubbler, or it can be purchased individually.
About this brand
Tokeware
At Tokeware, we’ve created the ultimate smoking device: the Perfect Puff.
While the typical glass bong has been a staple of the cannabis world for decades, it’s not without its flaws. Fragile, bulky and unwieldy, and almost impossible to clean, let's face it: the bong has issues.
We set out to solve these problems and more by creating a new device from the ground up. We integrated modern materials and engineering into a seamless, automotive quality finish that not only looks good, but performs incredibly well. You’ll notice from the first toke that every part of the Perfect Puff was designed with our end purpose in mind: to be easy to use, impossible to break, and most of all, to provide a smooth, clean toke time after time. Once you try the Perfect Puff, you’ll realize it’s the bong you didn’t know you needed.
To learn more about our one-of-a-kind device made in Snohomish, Washington, visit our website www.tokeware.com.
