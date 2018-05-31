Loading…
Logo for the brand Tokin

Tokin

A.K 47 Hybrid Disposable

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Our A.K. 47 disposable may be a Hybrid, but its effects lean well into Indica’s territory. Sour and earthy tones create complex flavors, this disposable will take relaxation to the next level.

AK-47 effects

Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
