Tokin
Cali OG Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Cali OG is an oil cartridge containing 70% THC. With just a few hits, even the most uncomfortable and restless person is now relaxed, free of body pain and lingering anxiety. Highly recommended for concentrate-lovers who have muscle spasms and difficulty unwinding.
North American Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!