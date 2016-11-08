Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tokin

Tokin

Cali OG Cartridge

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

Cali OG is an oil cartridge containing 70% THC. With just a few hits, even the most uncomfortable and restless person is now relaxed, free of body pain and lingering anxiety. Highly recommended for concentrate-lovers who have muscle spasms and difficulty unwinding.

North American Indica effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!