Tokin
Cali OG Disposable Pen
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Provides ideal relief for concentrate-lovers suffering from chronic pain and muscle aches. With just a few hits, even the most uncomfortable and restless person is now relaxed, free of body pain and lingering anxiety. Our Cali OG Disposable Pen delivers tranquilizing indica effects in the convenience of a disposable pen.
North American Indica effects
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
