Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tokin

Tokin

CBD Disposable Strawberry Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Taste fresh strawberries, all the while enjoying the relief of pain that lasts for hours on end. Our Strawberry Kush Disposable CBD Pen delivers invigorating effects in the convenience of a disposable pen.

Strawberry Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!