Tokin
Pina Sativa Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Pineapple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
56% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
