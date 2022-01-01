Portable and discreet, Tonic Drops are the ideal choice for anyone seeking a convenient and efficient way to consume cannabis. Complete with a measured dropper for precise dosing, a fast-acting formula that activates in minutes, and simple, all-natural ingredients. These tinctures were made for practically anyone. Think of them as one of your guides on the journey to inner peace.



Our mission is to create highly effective, all-natural, and versatile tinctures as a discreet and convenient way to harness the benefits of cannabis. Part of the Infusiasm family.