Handcrafted CBD+ Botanical Blends sourced from our hemp farm
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

9 products
Product image for Pomegranate Acai Drink 100mg
Beverages
Pomegranate Acai Drink 100mg
by TONIC
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 5:1 Lemon Lime Tonic 150mg
Beverages
5:1 Lemon Lime Tonic 150mg
by TONIC
THC 25%
CBD 125%
Product image for 1:1 Citrus Lime Tonic 100mg
Beverages
1:1 Citrus Lime Tonic 100mg
by TONIC
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for Mandarin Orange Shot 25mg 3 ounces
Beverages
Mandarin Orange Shot 25mg 3 ounces
by TONIC
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cucumber Watermelon Drink 100mg
Beverages
Cucumber Watermelon Drink 100mg
by TONIC
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Passion Frost Popsicles 100mg 4-pack
Frozen
Pink Passion Frost Popsicles 100mg 4-pack
by TONIC
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Citrus Lime Tonic 25mg
Beverages
1:1 Citrus Lime Tonic 25mg
by TONIC
THC 24.3%
CBD 24.3%
Product image for Raspberry Lemonade Drink 100mg
Beverages
Raspberry Lemonade Drink 100mg
by TONIC
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mandarin Orange Drink 100mg
Beverages
Mandarin Orange Drink 100mg
by TONIC
THC 0%
CBD 0%