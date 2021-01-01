Loading…
TONIC

Sessions CBD Pre-Roll

'Oregon CBD' genetics, NY grown: 18-20% total cannabinoids.

Third-party lab tested for highest quality and purity.

Ingredients:

High-CBD hemp flower. 'Oregon CBD' genetics, NY-grown
1 1/4 size Raw organic hemp papers
Reusable cork-top 'Sessions' tube
<.3% THC, grown in compliance with the US Farm Bill & approved by the NYS Dept of Ag & Markets

Contact us for available strains!
