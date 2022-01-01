Have some snacks ready before testing out this extremely potent indica. Providing users with both an intense head and body heavy sensation, Purple OG Kush is one of the more popular medical strains. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced users should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.