Salve It Lavender Shea Butter combines lavender oil with Cannabis derived essential oils (terpenes) to give a soothing effect. Linalool (also found in Lavender) is known for it's relaxing effect and patients report that Nerolidol can be pleasantly sedating. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you've got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45g of salve in 2 oz tin. Divide THC total by 5 to get the dosage per gram.