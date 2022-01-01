Salve It Rosemary THC Shea Butter with Cannabis derived essential oils (terpenes) to give a soothing effect. Pinene (also found in Pine needles) is believed to help with both inflammation and memory retention, while Neroli promotes relaxation. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you've got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45g of salve in 2 oz tin. Divide THC total by 5 to get the dosage per gram.