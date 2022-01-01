About this product
Topicas Relax THC Massage Oil combines Hemp Seed Oil, THC oils, and powerful essential oils to give soothing relief to aching muscles. Rosemary oil is also known to help reduce tension, stress, and fatigue. Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, Rosemary essential oil, distilled cannabis oil. 2oz. bottle.
About this brand
Topicas
Our brand of luxurious massage oils, lotions and creams take a natural approach to wellness by combining the medicinal benefits of cannabis with essential skin care products. Topicas provides temporary relief from soreness, discomfort, and inflammation without the cerebral effects of consuming cannabis. Crafted with a comprehensive approach to total health, our topicals use essential hemp seed and sweet almond oils to nourish the skin. The combined effects of THC and select botanicals make this a favorite in the medicinal market. Available in Lavender, Lemongrass, Melaleuca (tea tree oil), and Lemon Mint.