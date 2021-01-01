Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer - Thread Battery - USB-C

by TOQi
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Experience curated temperature settings and a superior airflow that's consistent throughout the pull. Built to always be ready when you need it, the TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer boasts a long-lasting and quick charging battery. Charge conveniently in two ways: wirelessly or through USB-C.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TOQi
TOQi
Shop products
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.