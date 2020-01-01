 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Torrch

Torrch

Carry the torrch

About Torrch

Offering a rich full flavor with a discreet footprint and a clean efficient burn, Torrch’s all-ceramic chamber delivers an unparalleled concentrates experience for connoisseurs and first-time users alike. Designed specifically for shatter, budder, and other wax concentrate product, the Torrch vaporizer is designed to give users the absolute best dab experience on the market with no sticky mess. When you think about high quality, the Torrch concentrate vaporizer is unmatched.