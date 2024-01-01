  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Torrwood Farm (NY)

Torrwood Farm (NY)

100% Life Culture Sun Kissed Cannabis
All categoriesCannabisVapingEdibles

Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers

4 products
Product image for Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Gazzurple - INDICA
Vape pens
Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Gazzurple - INDICA
by Torrwood Farm (NY)
Product image for Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Guava Gelato- HYBRID
Vape pens
Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Guava Gelato- HYBRID
by Torrwood Farm (NY)
Product image for Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Sherbanger- HYBRID
Vape pens
Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Sherbanger- HYBRID
by Torrwood Farm (NY)
Product image for Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Tropic Thunder- SATIVA
Vape pens
Doobie Labs: Disposable Vape 1g - Tropic Thunder- SATIVA
by Torrwood Farm (NY)